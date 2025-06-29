Flower Mound Mayor’s Message – June 2025

Happy summer, Flower Mound! I hope you had a fun month of May, wrapping up school activities, hosting summer kickoff parties and settling into the warmer weather.

As I’m sure you’re aware, we had an election in May. I would like to congratulate Councilmembers Adam Schiestel and Brian Taylor on their reelection. Both ran unopposed, and on May 3, were declared reelected to office. Councilmember Schiestel will serve another three-year term in Place 1, and Councilmember Taylor will serve another three-year term in Place 3. I look forward to continuing to work with them both.

Also in May, residents voted on and ultimately approved Propositions A and B, which fund $82 million in park and recreational facilities and $30 million in street improvement projects. Proposition A includes several projects, including the expansion and renovation of the Community Activity Center; multiple trail projects and extensions; the conversion of one of the soccer fields at Chinn Chapel Soccer Complex to turf for use by various sports; the creation of a 24-hour Library self-service area and park in western Flower Mound; the completion of phase two of Twin Coves Park; additions and renovations to Leonard & Helen Johns Community Park and improvements and additions to Prairie Trail Park. More than 30 streets have been identified for potential inclusion in Proposition B. The streets were chosen based on a pavement condition index that the Town completed. The index helped identify which roadways need reconstruction, major or minor panel replacements, or joint/crack seal or minor repairs. Staff will continue to assess road conditions in town, and the streets that are ultimately included will be prioritized based on road condition.

Now that both propositions have passed, what happens next? We are developing a project schedule that takes in workload capacity considerations with the goal of having all projects completed or started within five years. We’re still using our website (flowermound.gov/bond2025) as a place to provide updates on the projects as they get underway.

Thank you to everyone who voted in the May election! Participating at the local level is so important, and as you can see, your vote helps make big decisions about the future of our town.

Speaking of the future, you ALL know what next month is! It’s finally Independence Fest time. Chris Janson is headlining this year’s event. With hits like “Buy me a boat,” “Fix a Drink,” and “Good Vibes,” Janson is known for writing all of his own songs and his electric live performances. A proud member of the Grand Ole Opry, Janson’s music has been regularly featured on the Country music charts, marking five career No. 1 hits so far. As a frequent presence at the nation’s biggest country festivals and tours, we’re thrilled he’s decided to join us this Fourth of July.

The festival kicks off at 5 p.m. at Bakersfield Park, where you’ll find vendors, food trucks, kids’ activities, a vintage car show and so much more. It’ll all be capped off by an amazing fireworks show around 9:45 p.m. You can learn more about the festival, including answers to frequently asked questions, details about parking and shuttles and much more at flowermound.gov/festival.

Of course, if you have children, be sure to join us the morning of July 4 for our annual Children’s Parade. That starts at 10 a.m. at Leonard and Helen Johns Park (1800 Timber Creek Road). Decorated bikes, trikes, wagons and strollers will parade a short route to the parking lot of the park, where there will be free hot dogs served by the Summit Club of Flower Mound, drinks, children’s activities and live entertainment! Lineup for the parade begins at 9:30 a.m. at the corner of Eaton and Timber Creek Road, and the parade is open to all who wish to participate (non-motorized vehicles only).

I can’t wait to celebrate with you on the Fourth of July! Until then, have a wonderful rest of June, and enjoy your summertime.