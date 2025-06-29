Argyle Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On April 22, a caller reported some cows had come home to their pasture and were “banging on the gate.” Officers told the complainant it was a civil issue and they will need to contact the owner of the livestock and a lawyer.

On April 25, a Shetland pony was reportedly galloping down FM 407. The pint-sized equine outlaw was quickly rounded up and returned to its pasture, where it’s now under stable supervision.

On April 25, a couple of preteens on electric scooters were going around knocking on doors as a prank. Officers caught up with a few scooter-riding kids in the area, had a friendly chat, and advised them to quit the doorbell games—and to keep an eye out for any rogue knockers still on the loose.

On April 28, a resident reported an uninvited stinky guest lounging in their front yard. Concerned the skunk might be injured, rabid or just having a bad day, the caller requested assistance. Officers advised the caller to contact a service that would check it for rabies if the striped squatter was still there in the morning.

On April 30, a concerned caller reported a grown adult in their 30’s zipping around town on an electric scooter, honking like it was rush hour in Manhattan. Fearing the freewheeling honker might forget that pedestrians have the right of way, officers said they’d keep an eye out while on their beat.

From May 2 at 10:30 p.m. into the early morning of May 3, four callers reported a dog that would not stop barking throughout the night. Callers said the dog was yapping every two minutes for an hour and a half, stopped when an officer came by, and continued after he left. Another caller said neighbors would address it with Town Hall later in the week because the dog’s owners are out of town.

On May 6, residents were crying foul after some kids turned the street into a sports arena, complete with flying balls and impromptu cricket matches. A caller reported balls were hitting cars on the street and they had already talked with the kids’ parents about calling a time out.

On May 8, a slow-moving scofflaw was spotted crossing the road near FM 407 and US 377. An officer arrived just in time to rescue the wayward turtle from rush hour traffic, issuing it a gentle warning to poke his head out and use the crosswalk next time.

On May 10, a resident filed a noise complaint after two hours of loud tunes shook the neighborhood. Officers arrived to find a graduation party in full swing, complete with a DJ dropping the beats. The homeowner promised to lower the volume and assured officers the music would wrap up in about 15 minutes—just enough time for one last dance.

On May 13, a resident’s RING doorbell was lighting up thanks to a neighbor repeatedly mashing the button—glass of wine in hand—while loudly protesting that the caller’s sprinklers were turning her side yard and fence into a water park. Officers arrived and were asked by the caller to kindly address the neighbor’s less-than-charming performance on camera. When officers spoke to the neighbors, the husband explained it was an ongoing issue that when the caller’s sprinklers go off it floods their backyard. Officers gently suggested that next time, maybe try a polite knock and fewer dramatics before turning on the fire hose.

On May 20, a herd of at least 20 cows decided to stage a roadside gathering near FM 407 and US 377. Most of the bovine bunch were spotted lounging in a ditch, apparently unaware—or unconcerned—that they were holding up traffic and living their best free-range life.