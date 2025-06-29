Bumgarner launches reelection bid for Texas House District 63

State Rep. Ben Bumgarner, 41, announced his bid for a third term representing Texas House District 63, citing continued efforts to push for conservative reforms and deliver meaningful results to constituents.

“I am excited about the results we achieved for Texans this session, but there is more work to be done,” the Flower Mound Republican said. “I’m running for reelection to continue fighting for the conservative reforms the voters of Texas demand.”

During the recent legislative session, Bumgarner supported key measures on property tax relief, border security, education funding, parental choice, and first responder support. Notably, he backed legislation to raise the homestead exemption, allocated $3 billion for border security, and helped pass $8.5 billion in public school funding, including $4.2 billion for teacher pay raises.

He also authored bills targeting human trafficking and improving firefighter cancer screenings, including House Bill 198, inspired by the death of Flower Mound firefighter Wade Cannon at age 33.

Looking ahead to the 90th Legislative Session, Bumgarner’s priorities include further property tax reform, continued investment in border security, bail reform, and banning taxpayer-funded lobbying.

More information is available at www.VoteBumgarner.com.