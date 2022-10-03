Flower Mound mourning death of firefighter

The Flower Mound Fire Department announced Sunday that Firefighter/Paramedic G. Wade Cannon has died after a battle with occupational colon cancer.

He was 33.

Cannon served the town of Flower Mound for over six years.

“It truly is a somber day in Flower Mound as we mourn the loss of our brother with Flower Mound Fire Department Wade Cannon,” the Flower Mound Police Department said in a statement. “Wade served our town faithfully and was an inspiration to us all as he bravely fought cancer over the past several years. Wade was a shining example of service and leaves a legacy for us all to follow going forward.”

Additional details regarding a Line of Duty memorial service will be released later. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that people make donations in Wade’s name to the Brent Lewis Bridges Foundation and Michael’s Memories, two organizations that were near and dear to them during Cannon’s cancer battle.