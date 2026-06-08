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Southern Denton County Local News

Southern Denton County crews respond to house fire in Lantana

Micah Pearce
By Micah Pearce
0
2002
Denton County ESD No. 1 responded to a house fire in Lantana early Monday morning. (CTG File Photo)

A house fire in Lantana was contained after igniting early Monday morning.

Crews responded to a structure fire around 6:45 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of Hondo Road in Lantana.

According to crews on scene, the fire started in the garage, but the cause is still unknown.

Denton County Emergency Services No. 1 and 2 initially responded to the house fire, but dispatch calls show other local departments provided mutual aid, including Highland Village and Flower Mound.

Officials have not released any more information in regard to injuries.

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Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce is a Digital Reporter for The Cross Timbers Gazette. Contact him at 940-‪268-3505‬ or at [email protected].

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