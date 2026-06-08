Southern Denton County crews respond to house fire in Lantana

A house fire in Lantana was contained after igniting early Monday morning.

Crews responded to a structure fire around 6:45 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of Hondo Road in Lantana.

According to crews on scene, the fire started in the garage, but the cause is still unknown.

Denton County Emergency Services No. 1 and 2 initially responded to the house fire, but dispatch calls show other local departments provided mutual aid, including Highland Village and Flower Mound.

Officials have not released any more information in regard to injuries.