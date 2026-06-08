Flower Mound welcomes community to celebrate opening of new park

Flower Mound is excited to officially welcome residents to the town’s newest park.

Peters Colony Memorial Park will be opened in ribbon-cutting fashion 6 p.m. Thursday.

The park, which aims to entertain, educate and honor the town’s residents with trails, native landscaping and memorial monuments, is located along Peters Colony Road next to the Flower Mound Public Library.

“Designed as a specialty park honoring past, present and future residents, Peters Colony Memorial Park will also serve as a meaningful place to celebrate and reflect on friends and loved ones no longer with us,” said the town.

The 3.3-acre park includes a pavilion, a Legacy Monument area, free-standing Children’s Memorial elements, an educational water feature, native landscaping, nature-inspired playground equipment and nature trails that will connect to the town’s library.

A portion of the ceremony will honor World War II veteran, centenarian and local legend Doug Brown, the namesake of the memorial plaza at the park.

Brown served in WWII with the U.S. Army Air Corps, flying in B-25s and A-26s. He later joined the U.S. Army Counter Intelligence Corps in 1948 and was stationed in Italy, Germany and France before he retired from the Army in 1966.

He hasn’t lost that passion of service, and has volunteered and helped out around Flower Mound for the last 35 years.

Brown has won the Governor’s Volunteer Award in 2019 and the Flower Mound Lifetime Achievement Award in 2020.

For more information on Peters Colony Memorial Park and how to honor a loved one at the park’s plaza, visit the Flower Mound website.