Plaza at new Peters Colony Park in Flower Mound to be named after local WWII veteran

The Flower Mound town council unanimously voted to name the Veterans Plaza at the Peters Colony Memorial Park the Chief Warrant Officer Douglas A. Brown Veterans Plaza on Monday.

Director of Parks and Recreation for Flower Mound Chuck Jennings presented the idea, recommended for approval by the Parks Board at the Feb. 6 meeting earlier this year, to the town council.

Brown served in the U.S. Army for over 20 years, including serving in World War II. During his retirement, he committed his time to giving back to the Flower Mound community and other veterans.

He was a local election judge for 18 years, served as the sole member of the Veterans Liaison Board for over 10 years, helped organize Veterans and Memorial Day festivities and has refurbished over 1,300 computers which he donates to veterans looking for employment.

Brown is going to turn 100 years old in September, but hasn’t stopped giving back.

“When I called him about this two weeks ago, he said he was refurbishing two computers,” said Si Simonson, who holds place 2 on the Veterans Liaison Board. “20 years in the Army and he spent the next 61 years giving back and I can’t think of a better person to name the Veterans Plaza after.”

Mayor Pro Tem and place 5 on the Town Council Ann Martin prefaced the voting with some words of praise for Brown.

“I would love to have the honor,” she said. “We’ve known Doug for a long time and I can’t think of anyone more deserving. He has a heart of gold and we are the honored ones to have been the benefactors of his many years of service and devotion.”

The voting was followed by a proclamation by the council in honor of Brown and his accomplishments that certified the renaming of the plaza.

Brown said his motivation to keep doing what he does is staying busy.

“I’m glad for the recognition, but I didn’t do it for the recognition,” he said. “I just stayed busy and if you can help someone while you stay busy, it’s even better.”

Peters Colony Memorial Park is currently under construction with a projected completion date in the fall or winter of this year, according to Jennings.

It will be located at 3201 Peters Colony Road on 3.3 acres west of the Flower Mound Public Library.