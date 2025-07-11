Flower Mound PD, Grapevine PD arrest road rage shooter that led to injured 7-year-old

Flower Mound police announced early Friday morning the suspect that was allegedly involved in a road rage shooting incident Thursday evening surrendered when police arrived at their house.

According to officials, around 8 p.m. on Thursday evening, Grapevine PD responded to reports of a shooting near SH-121 and Bass Pro Drive in Grapevine.

The driver of a pickup truck called 911, told police another driver shot into his truck and that he had shot back at the driver in self-defense.

No one was hit by the gunshots, but a 7-year-old in the victim’s truck was injured when the glass window shattered.

The child was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Two other children were in the victim’s pickup, but neither were injured. An adult passenger was also in the pickup and sustained a minor injury from broken glass.

Later Thursday evening, officers from both Flower Mound and Grapevine arrived at the suspect’s house on Big Canyon Drive in Flower Mound.

The suspect, whose identity has not been released, was the only one home and ended up surrendering to police once confronted. Grapevine PD took the suspect into custody.

This is a developing story, check back here for more details.