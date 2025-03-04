Denton ISD announces inclement weather makeup days

Due to inclement weather cancelations earlier this school year, Denton ISD students won’t be getting an extra-long weekend next month, the district announced Monday.

School districts build possible student holidays into the academic calendar each year; if several school days get canceled due to bad weather, some of those missed days will be made up later in the year. If there weren’t many weather-related closures, students will get extra days off later.

Denton ISD will use two weather makeup days next month, the district announced Monday: April 18 and April 21. Secondary students will be on a “B” schedule on the 18th and the “A” schedule on the 21st.