Tuesday, March 4, 2025
US congressman from Flower Mound wants to put Trump on $100 bill

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Brandon Gill with President Donald Trump

Brandon Gill, a Flower Mound resident and freshman Republican U.S. Representative for Texas’ 26th District, said he will file a bill to replace the likeness of Benjamin Franklin with that of President Donald Trump on the $100 bill.

“President Trump could be enjoying his golden years golfing and spending time with his family,” Gill told Fox News Digital. “Instead, he took a bullet for this country and is now working overtime to secure our border, fix our uneven trade relationship with the rest of the world, make America energy independent again, and put America first by ending useless foreign aid.”

Gill said he wants the change to happen once Trump’s current term ends in 2029. It would be 100 years after the last time a U.S. banknote was changed this way, when Andrew Jackson replaced Grover Cleveland on the $20 bill, according to Newsweek. The $100 bill has featured Franklin since 1914.

It is against federal law to use a living person’s likeness on a U.S. banknote.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

