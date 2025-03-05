Flower Mound awarded twice at Texas Recreation and Parks Society Expo

The state recognized Twin Coves Park Manager Doug Watson and awarded the Flower Mound Parks and Rec team with the 2025 Arts and Humanities Programming Achievement Award.

Watson received the 2025 Excellence in Mentoring Award – Class I through the DFW Parks and Recreation Directors Association. It is an award that spotlights individuals for their advocacy and leadership in mentoring, innovation, impact and commitment.

When Twin Coves Park flooded, an often occurrence, he turned the emergency into hands-on learning experience for the department’s first intern.

The park, located at 5001 Wichita Trail, will be hosting an open house on Saturday, March 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Arts and Humanities Award was given to the department for its work hosting the annual Arts Festival at Heritage Park, which has had live performances, interactive art and a community art project led by local artists throughout the years.

A Flower Mound press release said the festival helps promote creativity and inclusivity while expanding artistic opportunities for residents, creating a vibrant cultural identity.

Art in the Park was established in 2021 as part of Flower Mound’s 2018 Cultural Arts Master Plan, which has brought in more public art around the area and organized events pertaining to the arts.

The 2025 edition of the Arts Festival will be held at Heritage Park on Saturday, May 10 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.