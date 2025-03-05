Denton County Transportation Authority: Continuing a Commitment to Efficient, Effective Public Transit 

The Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) is committed to enhancing operational efficiency across its services. The agency focuses on providing tremendous value to its member cities with services that move the maximum number of people as cost-effectively as possible. All DCTA initiatives aim to streamline operations and make public transportation more appealing to current and potential Denton County riders.

This commitment is evident in the year-over-year growth of GoZone ridership in Highland Village. In response to increasing demand and leveraging extensive data analysis, DCTA recently reallocated GoZone resources to Highland Village, resulting in a 25 percent increase in ridership in the city compared to the previous year. Similarly, resources shifted to Lewisville have enabled a 14 percent year-over-year increase in GoZone ridership and have more than doubled its transit ridership since GoZone was launched in 2021. Additionally, the continued viability of transit is highlighted by year-over-year increases through January of more than 50% percent for Connect Bus services and 17 percent for A-train.

In addition to this success, DCTA continues to explore innovative mobility technologies that allow customers to plan, book, and pay for travel across different modes and online platforms within the DCTA service area. DCTA will integrate new app technology later in the year to improve the user experience and make planning more seamless.

“By prioritizing efficiency and effectiveness, we hope to provide our community with convenient and relevant transportation options,” said DCTA CEO Paul Cristina. “Our goal is to offer appealing alternatives that can become a preferred option for our member city residents to enhance their quality of life.”

