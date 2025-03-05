Double Oak Women’s Club raising the stakes with its casino night fundraiser

VIP tables will be offered at this year’s ‘Roaring 20s’-themed DOWC Casino Night Fundraiser being hosted on April 5 at 7 p.m.

The tables will cost $500 and include eight tickets to the event and an extra $1,000 worth of casino chips per person. VIPs will be able to get in 30 minutes early to enjoy their reserved table with decor, appetizers and table service.

Tables will be able to choose two bottles of wine, two six packs of beer or one bottle of wine and one six pack of beer.

Normal tickets will cost $40 each and includes $3,000 worth of casino chips, food and drinks.

Table sponsorships are available at $125 and In-Kind donations accepted for prizes.

The event will be hosted at the Double Oak Volunteer Fire Department. All proceeds will go toward organizing community events and the Connie Gall Scholarship Fund, awarded to a student pursuing educational opportunities at a college, university, technical or trade institution.

To purchase tickets or find out more information on the event, email Allison Hulchanski at [email protected], or call 315-720-2610.

Applications for the $1,000 Connie Gall Scholarship are open until April 25 and should be emailed to [email protected].