Double Oak Women’s Club offering scholarship

The Double Oak Women’s Club is currently accepting applications for its 2023 Connie Gall Memorial Scholarship.

The club aims to give a $1,000 scholarship to a graduating senior who lives in Double Oak who will continue their education at a college, university, technical or trade institution. They do not need to have a parent who is a DOWC member.

“We look for a student who exhibits a desire to excel i the following areas: Character, academics, community service and leadership,” the club said in a news release.

Interested students must submit a completed application, essay, two recommendation letters and a copy of the most current school transcript no later than May 1. Contact Jane Geelan-Sayres at 972-824-9591 or [email protected] for more information.

A Casino Night fundraiser for the scholarship will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Double Oak Fire Station. Tickets are $35 each. Contact Geelan-Sayres for more information.