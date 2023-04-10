Flower Mound firefighters put out garage fire before it spread

The Flower Mound Fire Department extinguished a fire in a garage on Easter Sunday before it could spread to the rest of the house.

Just after 3 p.m. Sunday, a 911 caller reported that a vehicle was on fire in a garage in the 1800 block of Chatham Drive, according to FMFD. The caller said a fire extinguisher didn’t help, and the fire was starting to spread to the other vehicle in the garage.

When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy fire and smoke coming from the garage and launched a quick attack to douse the flames. The fire was put out before it spread into the main residence, and the house remains salvageable and habitable, according to a FMFD spokesman. The cause of the fire has been determined to be something mechanical in the vehicle’s engine compartment.