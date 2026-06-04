Harvest Town Center lands popular bakery chain

A sweet new business is coming to Harvest Town Center.

Nothing Bundt Cakes has filed with the state to set up shop at Harvest Town Center.

The national bakery chain will open a new location at building E, which is located along FM 407.

According to the filing with the state, $225,000 worth of renovation work is planned to start on June 29 and is expected to be completed by the end of September.

Nothing Bundt Cakes will occupy the suite next to Mo’ Bettahs, a Hawaiian-style fast casual restaurant that filed to open a new restaurant at Harvest Town Center in February.

The popular bakery chain is known for its bundt cakes, their personal-sized versions, bundtlets, and the mini version, Bundtinis.

Some of the bakery’s traditional flavors include red velvet, chocolate chocolate chip, white chocolate raspberry, lemon and classic vanilla.

Nothing Bundt Cakes also offers cakes for many different celebrations and gatherings.

The bakery started when moms Dena Tripp and Debbie Shwetz started making bundt cakes in their Las Vegas home kitchens in 1997.

According to the company’s website, Nothing Bundt Cakes was named the No. 1 specialty cake company in the United States with more than 600 locations.

“Love is at the heart of everything we do,” reads the brand’s website. “You’ll taste it in our innovative flavors, thoughtful designs and unwavering commitment to make every moment unforgettable.”

The chain also has locations near Texas Motor Speedway, in Flower Mound and Lewisville.

Nothing Bundt Cakes is another addition to the rapidly-developing Harvest Town Center, which is anchored by Tom Thumb has recently announced the addition of major brands like Chipotle Tex-Mex, European Wax Center and Bank of America.

Chuy’s is preparing to open a new restaurant at Harvest Town Center in August.

However, Harvest Town Center isn’t the only spot in the Harvest master-planned community that is drawing retail attention.

A small spot within the residential side of Harvest is expected to host businesses that offer neighborhood services.