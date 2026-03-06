Tom Thumb opens in Harvest Town Center to big crowds

For the first time in more than four decades, residents in the Argyle area once again have a full-service grocery store nearby.

Tom Thumb opened its new 63,000-square-foot store at 6 a.m. Friday in Harvest Town Center at FM 407 and I-35W, drawing early shoppers eager to explore the long-awaited addition to the community.

The store’s opening follows a preview party and ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday night, where Tom Thumb officials celebrated the launch by donating $45,000 to local schools and nonprofits.

The company presented $10,000 each to Christian Community Action, the Argyle Education Foundation and the Northwest ISD Education Foundation. Additional donations of $5,000 each were given to the Argyle Middle School Band, Argyle High School Drill Team and Argyle High School Cheerleaders.

The first 300 shoppers Friday morning received a free bag of groceries, and store officials said the grand opening celebration will continue throughout the weekend with special deals, product samples and in-store events.

Among the promotions is a chance for customers to win free groceries for a year as well as snap photos with the Easter Bunny.

The celebrations will continue later this month with two radio station appearances. 99.5 The Wolf will broadcast live from the store March 14 from noon to 4 p.m., giving away $250 grocery gift cards to randomly selected shoppers. New Country KSCS will host a similar live broadcast March 21 from noon to 4 p.m., also awarding $250 gift cards.

The new store sits in unincorporated Denton County within Argyle’s extraterritorial jurisdiction, the area extending roughly one-half mile beyond the town’s boundaries where the municipality oversees land development, platting and subdivision regulations.

Tom Thumb’s arrival marks a significant milestone for the area. According to Argyle Mayor Ron Schmidt, the town has not had a grocery store since Meadows Grocery on Hwy 377 closed in 1984.

Plans for the store were first announced in April 2024, and construction began in January 2025 within Harvest Town Center.

The new Tom Thumb includes a bakery, deli, meat and seafood, produce and floral departments, as well as an in-store Starbucks kiosk, pharmacy with a drive-thru lane, and Drive-Up-N-Go grocery pickup service.