Northlake Police Blotter

The Northlake Police Department made 23 arrests in December 2025, answered or initiated 2,945 calls for service and took 48 reports. Here are some recent calls for service.

On Dec. 12, officers responded to a construction site regarding a subject that wanted to fake his death and start a new journey. Officers and medics were able to persuade him to seek medical assistance. The subject agreed and was taken to the hospital by medics.

On Dec. 13, an officer observed a vehicle traveling more than 120 mph on I-35W near the 72-mile marker. As the officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the speeding vehicle collided with another vehicle. Officers interviewed the driver and determined the individual was impaired. The driver was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

On Dec. 25, an officer noticed the phrase “Do not open – Dead inside” on the back of a black SUV in the back parking lot of a local business in the 18000 block of Raceway Drive. Inside the vehicle was a rolled-up carpet with what looked like feet hanging out the bottom. Officers were able to locate the owner, and she let them look inside. There was no body in the vehicle but she apparently must be a fan of “The Walking Dead.”