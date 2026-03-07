Flower Mound Mayor’s Message – March 2026

Spring is here! This brings us to Flower Mound’s busiest event season. This is a great time to get involved in your community and you can find something for everyone!

March and April are packed with family-friendly events. We start off strong with the Twin Coves Open House on Saturday, March 21. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the gates to Twin Coves Park (5001 Wichita Trail) will be open for free entry. You can tour the cabins, visit the various day-use areas, enjoy snacks and refreshments, and have your kids participate in activities. Come see Flower Mound’s best staycation destination!

The Flower Mound Symphony will have their spring performance on Saturday, March 14, at 7 p.m. at Trietsch Memorial Church (6101 Morriss Rd.). If you haven’t been to their performances, you are missing out! Please support this community orchestra and hear their talent. You can buy tickets at the door or visit fmco.org

Also on March 21, celebrate the color of joy at the annual Holi Festival at Heritage Park (600 Spinks Rd.). This Town-sponsored event, presented by the Denton County India Cultural Association, is free and open to all ages. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., enjoy color throwing, music, dancing, and food as we celebrate unity and joy.

Then, on Sunday, March 22, put your engineering skills to the test at our Sink or Sail Regatta. Starting at 6:30 p.m., individual participants or teams of two will design and build a seaworthy vessel using only supplies provided by the Community Activity Center (1200 Gerault Rd.). All creations will compete in a final race in the CAC’s indoor pool. Each team must have one member sail their craft across 25 yards without sinking. Prizes will be awarded to the top three fastest vessels that complete the journey successfully. You can learn more and register at www.flowermound.gov/events.

A couple of spring’s biggest events will be on Saturday, March 28! First, Hop on over to Jake’s Hilltop Park (4975 Timber Creek Dr.) for the Town’s 42nd annual Easter Egg Scramble. Festivities start at 1:30 p.m., with the egg scramble kicking off promptly at 2:30 p.m. The egg scramble will be separated by age group for kids under 12, followed by an adult scramble at the end. This is an Easter tradition in town, and it’s always a blast for the kiddos and adults! So bring the whole family.

Then, on the evening of March 28, you can support SPAN/Meals on Wheels at their 5th annual Fundraiser. It will be held at the Courtyard Marriott at the Riverwalk from 6-10 p.m. It is best to pre-purchase tickets at Span-transit.org/events. This is fun for the whole family and supports the non-profit organization to help with transportation for seniors, individuals with disabilities, and the general public in

We’ll be back at Twin Coves Park in April for the Family Campout! On April 11-12, camp overnight with us and enjoy activities, family games, and catered dinner, late-night snacks, and breakfast. Learn more and register at flowermound.gov/events.

One of our most popular events in April is the Kids Fishing Derby on April 18, from 9 a.m. to noon. The Rheudasil Park (2401 Lake Forest Blvd.) pond will be stocked with over 500 pounds of fish for this free kids’ fishing event. Prizes and awards will be given out across various categories. You can bring your own gear if you’d like, but rods, reels, and bait will also be provided.

Lastly, on April 25, our Father Daughter Prom is back! From 6-9 p.m., join us at the Flower Mound Courtyard Marriott (4330 Courtyard Way) for an unforgettable evening for fathers and daughters. Dress in your best attire and enjoy an evening of laughter, dancing, entertainment, and food. Photographers will be on-site to take photos for an additional charge. Registration is required by March 14, and this one always fills up fast! Visit flowermound.gov/events to learn more and register.

I just wanted to cover our spring events in this column, but of course, May, June, and July are full, too. From Concerts in the Park to the Arts Festival, Chalk the Walk, Independence Fest, and so much more, there is something for everyone. I can’t wait to see you out and about!