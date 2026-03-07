Northlake Notes – March 2026

I am excited to share that Northlake has landed what is likely the largest private commercial development in Denton County’s history.

MP Materials Corp. will expand its presence in Texas and establish a rare earth magnet manufacturing campus here in Northlake that will create more than 1,500 new jobs and represents more than $1.25 billion in capital investment. This win shows that we have been focused on investing in our future to make Northlake become one of the most attractive places to do business. This will help us protect our low property tax rates for years to come. It will be located in the industrial area just north of Texas Motor Speedway.

Late last month, Mayor Pro-Tem Maryl Lorencz, Councilor Alexandra Holmes, and I met with residents at the arena in Pecan Square to discuss the recent changes at the Gibbs and Mulkey intersection and, more importantly, the solutions we are implementing. About 60 residents attended, and I appreciate the constructive dialogue.

I want to clearly explain how we got here and what we are doing next.

When Pecan Square was approved, a Development Agreement required roadway construction consistent with the Town’s 2015 Master Thoroughfare Plan. Traffic studies were completed and responsibilities assigned. It is important to note that the section of Gibbs Road was always in a prescriptive easement meaning the Town never owned this road, we were just temporarily allowed to use the land.

In December 2024, Council was informed that Hillwood intended to proceed with relocating Gibbs Road. At that time, we pushed back because major regional improvements — including the FM 407 breakout, I-35W frontage road work, and 1171 upgrades — had not yet been completed. We hoped those projects would absorb regional traffic first.

In February 2026, Hillwood notified the Town they could not delay further without significant remobilization costs. If the Town forced additional delays, those costs would have fallen on Northlake taxpayers. Given that reality, and our responsibility to protect residents from unnecessary financial burden, the relocation moved forward.

The first day of closure made clear how sensitive this intersection is to even slight changes. Additional stop signs were mistakenly placed and removed within 36 hours, underscoring the need for immediate adjustments.

We evaluated reopening the old alignment, but portions had already been removed, making that infeasible. We studied a “Stop — Except Right Turn” configuration from westbound Mulkey to northbound Gibbs; however, the intersection geometry does not allow the protected islands and turning radii required under traffic standards.

A roundabout was also analyzed. While it could provide short-term improvement under current volumes, it would fail under full build-out conditions and future school traffic. It would also require significant right-of-way acquisition. Because it would not serve as a durable long-term solution, we moved forward with a phased plan.

Phase 1 includes immediate restriping to adjust lanes, reduce conflict points and improve vehicle movement through the intersection.

Phase 2 calls for the installation of temporary mobile traffic signal trailers with three signal phases designed to maximize traffic throughput. Signal timing will be adjusted during morning and evening peak periods. The trailers will later be replaced with wire-strung signals mounted on poles.

Phase 3 involves permanent improvements, including right-of-way acquisition and design work to expand the northeast corner of the intersection. The expansion will allow for construction of a protected, free-flowing right-turn lane from westbound Mulkey to northbound Gibbs. Permanent cantilever signal poles also will be installed. Under a development agreement, Hillwood is required to fund signal installation upon completion of Phase 5A. The town is expected to fund additional right-of-way and pavement expansion to provide a more comprehensive solution.

We also are addressing traffic congestion at Cleveland Gibbs and Westbridge Drive and at Cleveland Gibbs and FM 1171. Council will consider adding a dedicated left-turn lane into Westbridge and expanding southbound capacity at FM 1171 to three lanes — left only, left and straight, and right only — to increase throughput and reduce daily delays.

I understand the frustration. Traffic affects your commute and family time. While this transition has been challenging, we are implementing both immediate relief and structural improvements designed for a fully built-out Northlake. We will continue communicating openly and adjusting as needed. That is how we move our town forward — together.

I will be posting further updates as we progress, please follow me here: facebook.com/BrianMontiniNorthlake

The next Council meeting is on March 12 at 5:30 p.m. at Northlake Town Hall.