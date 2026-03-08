Double Oak Police Blotter

Double Oak Police responded to 38 agency-assist calls in December 2025 and handled 811 calls for service or self-initiated activity during the month. Officers also issued 322 traffic citations and warnings. Here are some recent calls for service.

On Dec. 2, a caller reported seeing an unknown person dressed in all black walking around in the neighborhood.

On Dec. 3, two individuals decided to scoop up a fight between one another.

On Dec. 11, a caller reported a dog continuously barking in the neighborhood.

On Dec. 12, a caller wanted to speak to an officer regarding surrendering a firearm.

On Dec. 19, a caller wanted to report their elderly parent missing. The parent was located nearby.

On Dec. 22, a caller reported an Amazon driver had left more than just a package at their house, they also left the caller’s mailbox in pieces after hitting it with the delivery van.

On Dec. 22, Double Oak PD assisted FMPD with a theft in progress at a local business.

On Dec. 23, a traffic stop led to a DWI arrest.

On Dec. 26, a civil disturbance regarding road rage.

On Dec. 28, a traffic accident led to a DUI arrest.

On Dec. 31, officers responded to a theft in progress. Police contacted the person in question and found out they were picking up a package per homeowner’s request. No criminal activity.