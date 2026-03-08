Senior Talk DFW: Clear the clutter, clear the mind

Who gets the china? Who gets the junk drawer? How many paper plates and silverware packets do you need to keep? Who will end up decluttering your stuff if you don’t?

Most people, when confronted with the idea of decluttering, moan “UGH.” Clear your home, clear your mind.

Did you know decluttering improves mental health? It reduces cortisol (stress hormone) levels, lowering anxiety and boosting mood through a sense of control and accomplishment. A clean, organized space fosters better focus, improved sleep and enhanced productivity, while also minimizing the mental load of managing excessive possessions.

There are key psychological benefits for decluttering your environment.

Reduced Stress and Anxiety: High-density clutter increases visual stress, which can lead to anxiety and feelings of being overwhelmed.

Boosted Mood and Confidence: Completing decluttering tasks triggers dopamine, a “reward” neurotransmitter, leading to increased satisfaction and improved mood.

Improved Cognitive Function: Removing visual distractions allows the brain to focus, enhancing mental clarity and productivity.

Better Sleep: A clear bedroom promotes better rest, as tidy environments signal to the brain that it is time to relax.

Increased Sense of Control: Sorting through belongings empowers individuals, helping to reverse feelings of helplessness or, in some cases, depression.

To get started you may want to adopt the 5-5-5 decluttering rule. Set a timer for 5 minutes, focus on 5 different zones/areas; kitchen counter, entryway, junk drawer, bathroom cabinet, bookshelf, for example and remove 5 items from each, totaling 25 minutes. Small wins build momentum. One drawer, One shelf, One stack at a time!

Here’s a simple thought filter.

If you had to pack up and move next month, would you pay to take it with you?

Want to learn tips and tricks for decluttering and how estate sales work? Join Senior Talk DFW on March 17 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Seeden Photography, 306 U.S. Highway 377 (next to Point Bank) in Argyle, or March 19 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at MSU, 100 Parker Square, Room 138A, in Flower Mound. To attend either session, RSVP at SeniorTalkDFW.com or call or text 469-616-0561. Please let us know you’re coming. We can’t wait to see you.

You go love on your loved ones, let us handle the details. Edwena Potter, Certified Senior Housing Professional, Senior Talk DFW, Keller Williams Realty.

Sponsored content)