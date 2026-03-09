Monday, March 9, 2026
Chipotle Mexican Grill plans new restaurant at Harvest Town Center

By Micah Pearce
Chipotle opened its 500th restaurant with a Chipotlane, the brand’s digital order drive thru pick-up lane. (Photo courtesy of Tim Furlong Jr.)

A retail building in Harvest Town Center is quickly filling up with national restaurant chains as Chipotle Mexican Grill submitted plans Monday morning to occupy a suite along FM 407.

Registration documents indicate construction will start on May 12 and be completed by Sept. 16.

The restaurant will include a patio and a pick-up window, as well as dine-in space.

Chipotle offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos and salads.

The new location will be located at Harvest Commercial Corner, which also recently landed Mo Bettah’s, a national chain restaurant serving Hawaiian-style food.

Lantana Town Center in Bartonville is also expected to get a Chipotle location.

The Harvest location will keep customers from having to drive south on I-35W to the north Fort Worth location near Tanger Outlets and Texas Motor Speedway.

