Man shot by Denton PD at pickleball courts after charging at officers

Denton police officers shot a man that threatened officers and charged at them with a metal pole Sunday afternoon.

According to police, a call came to dispatch asking officers to check on a man that appeared to be intoxicated at the Denton Tennis and Pickleball Center.

When officers arrived, the man had climbed on top of a fence while holding a metal rod.

he man told officers they would have to kill him and threatened them with the metal rod, according to Denton PD.

Despite officers attempting to verbally deescalate the situation, the man climbed down from the fence and charged at officers while holding the metal rod.

One officer attempted to subdue the man with a taser, but it was ineffective, which is when a second officer fired multiple shots at the man, hitting him multiple times.

The officers immediately rendered aid to the man while medics were en route to transport him to a local hospital.

He was pronounced dead while at the hospital.

According to officials, nobody else was injured during the incident.

The officer that shot the man has been placed on administrative leave while an internal investigation is conducted by Denton PD, per department policy.

The Texas Rangers are also conducting a criminal investigation, which happens with all officer-involved shootings.