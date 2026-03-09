Bartonville Police Blotter

Officers were dispatched to a disturbance at a residence under construction. Caller advised a tow truck had damaged their property and a verbal disturbance had occurred. Parties were separated.

Officers were dispatched to a criminal trespass at a business. Caller advised there was a subject protesting the government and they wanted them removed. Officers advised the subject was within his rights and cleared.

Officers were dispatched to the Kroger, in reference to a theft that had occurred. Report was generated for investigation.

Officers responded to a Flock camera hit for a stolen vehicle in the area. Officers located the vehicle and confirmed the vehicle was stolen out of Fort Worth. The driver was given a free ride to the Denton County Jail. A child in the vehicle was turned over to a responsible adult.

Officers met with a complainant at the Town Hall, in reference to a stolen firearm. The victim reported that after using a moving company during a recent move, they discovered a firearm was missing. Report was generated.