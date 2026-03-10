Liberty Christian alum Luke Kornet speaks out on controversial NBA promotion

Former Liberty Christian School standout and current San Antonio Spurs center Luke Kornet is drawing national attention after speaking out against a controversial NBA promotional event that was later canceled by the league.

Kornet, a 2013 Liberty Christian graduate who lived in Lantana, published an op-ed on Medium on March 2 criticizing a planned “Magic City Night” promotion by the Atlanta Hawks. The event was intended to celebrate Atlanta’s well-known strip club, Magic City, when the Hawks host the Orlando Magic on March 16.

In the post, Kornet argued that the promotion would “reflect poorly” on the NBA and could contribute to the objectification of women.

“Specifically in being complicit in the potential objectification and mistreatment of women in our society,” Kornet wrote.

Days later, the NBA stepped in and canceled the event.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said the league intervened after hearing widespread concerns from stakeholders across the league.

“While we appreciate the team’s perspective and their desire to move forward, we have heard significant concerns from a broad array of league stakeholders, including fans, partners and employees,” Silver said in a statement. “I believe canceling this promotion is the right decision for the broader NBA community.”

The Hawks said the organization was “very disappointed in the NBA’s decision,” but added that it “fully respects” the league’s ruling.

Kornet’s comments drew attention in basketball circles and on social media, where the 7-foot-2 center has been praised by some for taking a public stand on the issue.

Before reaching the NBA, Kornet spent part of his childhood in southern Denton County. He moved to Lantana from Phoenix while in sixth grade and attended Denton ISD’s McMath Middle School for two years before transferring to Liberty Christian School.

“It was a great school and a great place to learn, including about our faith,” Kornet said of Liberty Christian. “It definitely allowed me to develop friendships that will last the rest of my life. I really loved my time at that school.”

Kornet went on to play college basketball at Vanderbilt before launching his NBA career.