Tornado Watch issued for Denton County

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Denton County in effect until 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Storms are expected to sweep through Denton County tonight between 9 p.m. and midnight, bringing a chance of strong winds, large hail, heavy rain and an isolated tornado.

A Tornado Watch is now in effect for portions of Western North Texas and the Big Country until 11PM tonight. Any severe storm in the Watch area will be capable of a few tornadoes, destructive hail up to softball size (4"), and damaging wind gusts up to 80 mph. #txwx #dfwwx #ctxwx pic.twitter.com/s55VROwr2P — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) March 10, 2026

A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes to develop in and near the area, so resident should stay weather-aware and have multiple ways to receive warnings.

