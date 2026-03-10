Tuesday, March 10, 2026
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Tornado Watch issued for Denton County

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
3371

The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for Denton County in effect until 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Storms are expected to sweep through Denton County tonight between 9 p.m. and midnight, bringing a chance of strong winds, large hail, heavy rain and an isolated tornado.

A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes to develop in and near the area, so resident should stay weather-aware and have multiple ways to receive warnings.

For frequent weather updates, follow The Cross Timbers Gazette on X/Twitter.

Previous article
National bank chain plans to open location in Harvest
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles



Popular This Week