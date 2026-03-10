National bank chain plans to open location in Harvest

Bank of America plans to open a new branch at Harvest Town Center at the northeast corner of FM 407 and Harvest Way, near the McDonald’s.

The new branch is expected to have a drive-thru and a covered drive-up ATM.

Construction on the $3.3 million project is expected to start at the beginning of July and be completed at the end of February 2027.

The next-closest Bank of America branches in southern Denton County are located at Lantana Town Center in Bartonville, Trophy Club and up in Denton proper.

It’s another addition to the quickly-growing commercial and retail development at the border of Northlake and Argyle just west of I-35W.

Chipotle Mexican Grill will also be coming soon to Harvest after filing plans to build a new restaurant at a future retail building along FM 407.

That same retail building will also be occupied by Mo Bettah’s, a national chain restaurant that serves Hawaiian-style food.

Harvest Town Center has gotten a lot of attention lately as Tom Thumb, Argyle’s first grocery store, officially opened its doors on Friday.

However, it hasn’t been without growing pains.

The development is located at the northwest corner of FM 407 and I-35W, which has been a hot-button issue for Denton County residents.

Denton County recently approved a $2 million contract to begin work at the crowded intersection that will add turn lanes, improving drainage and new pavement markings.

It’s a band-aid while commuters continue to wait on a more permanent fix from the Texas Department of Transportation, which has delayed multiple FM 407 projects due to changes in state legislature and budget.

TxDOT is also slowly working on expanding FM 407 to six lanes from Justin to the east side of Argyle. Public hearings were supposed to happen in February, but weather pushed them back to a date to be determined later.