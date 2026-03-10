America250, Church of Latter-day Saints donate 30k pounds of food to Denton food pantries

A huge donation of food hit Denton-are food pantries as the America250 initiative and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints stopped by and dropped off one of 250 food deliveries planned across the nation to celebrate America’s 250th birthday.

More than 30,000 pounds of food including canned fruits, vegetables, meats, pasta and other common items were distributed to Denton Community Food Center, Our Daily Bread and the Ponder Mobile Food Pantry.

Denton County was selected as one of four stops for the initiative across the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex because of the increased need to serve a rapidly-growing problem of food insecurity as the county’s population rises.

“All donations are important, however this one is a very significant donation for which we greatly appreciate.” said Tom Newell, board chair of the Denton Community Food Center.

According to a press release, Denton Community Food Center distributed 700,000 pounds of food to about 800-900 local families in 2025.

“Denton County is one of the fastest growing counties in the USA,” said Newell. “91 new people move to our County every day and 21% of our population is hunger insecure, according to United Way and USDA data.”

Newell emphasized the importance of partnerships with faith-based organization and community groups, such as the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“It truly takes a village to meet this growing need,” he said. “Faith-based partners are important to our success and complement the mix of donors that we rely year around to meet our mission.”

The Denton delivery is part of a larger nationwide effort coordinated through America250 and JustServe, a volunteer platform sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The initiative invites communities to come together in service and support for neighbors in need.

By the time the donation caravan hits its last destination, it will have made 250 food deliveries to 250 food banks across all 50 states.