Banquet hall concept approved by Flower Mound P&Z

A new space for Flower Mound residents to celebrate graduations, birthdays and other events is on track after Flower Mound P&Z approved the plan Monday evening.

JSP Banquets, as the project is currently referred to, will be located in the eastern-most suite, No. 400, of the building along Flower Mound Road that houses Maya Creamery & Lounge.

The 2,614-square-foot banquet hall went before the Flower Mound Planning and Zoning Commission to get a specific use permit approved allowing the space to be used as an assembly hall within a plot of land zoned for retail use.

P&Z unanimously approved the plan on the condition that the maximum occupancy be 96 attendees, the hours of operation be from 9 a.m. to midnight and all activities must remain indoors.

“I think this would be an addition to the town and I think the business atmosphere would support it,” said commissioner Donald Gilmore. “It looks like it would support the people there.”

Srinivas Chaluvadi of Frisco owns the building, his construction company built it and he is developing the proposed banquet concept.

He had no problem with any of the conditions set by P&Z and said he will likely cap occupancy during the week to less than 70 for corporate meetings.

“It will not be big enough for large parties, it’s designed for cozy, intimate parties,” said Chaluvadi. “With the size of the building, if we have more than 96 people, it will be very [crowded] and the guests and host won’t enjoy.”

Chaluvadi operates am upscale banquet hall in Frisco, has another under construction in Little Elm and has plans for another in Crowley.

He said his background in hospitality, property development and general contracting has helped him ensure his banquet halls, which are his passion, are up to standard.

The Flower Mound location will have luxurious interior design, expanded restrooms, proper lighting and the ability to live stream events.

One concern from P&Z was keeping the noise out of other business suites, but Chaluvadi ensured the walls would have noise-mitigating wall panels to keep sound in.

He also ensured the facility will be managed responsibly and has zero tolerance for littering or out-of-line behavior.

“We want to be a proud neighbor in the community and never cause any inconvenience to our neighbors,” said Chaluvadi.

The event center will also have on-call bartenders, valet parking and technology support, as well as a network of preferred vendors including DJs, performers, decorators, caterers and photographers and videographers.

As far as parking, the proposed banquet hall is within the town’s standards for parking and also has agreements with the rest of the building’s business to share parking spaces.

Two of the other vacant suites in the building are zoned for retail, but expectations for those parking situations were also taken into account.

“It looks very nice,” said commissioner Clare Harris. “And I drove by [this site] and there is a lot parking there, so that isn’t a concern.”

Chaluvadi will take his banquet hall concept before town council next for their final approval of the specific use permit.

If all goes to plan, Chaluvadi said the project should be completed by Oct. 1.