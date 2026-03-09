Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in southern Denton County

Temperatures are rising and grass is beginning to green, just in time for St. Patrick’s Day on Tuesday, March 17 – a day full of green, from outfits to foods and drinks.

Here are some St. Paddy’s Day events for southern Denton County residents to enjoy:

Flower Mound

Enjoy St. Paddy’s Day with drinks, food and live music at Lakeside Village in Flower Mound on Saturday.

The free block party will begin at 1 p.m. and all of Lakeside Village will host the event as a way to bring the community together.

Music will be performed by Emerald City, a cover band that performs around the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, at 4 p.m.

Down the street at the River Walk, there will be a weekend-long celebration.

On Saturday, the event will feature music from Mat Slovacek and The Rumble Kings, but will also have a crawfish broil at 1 p.m..

More activities throughout the weekend include drink specials, face painting and more.

The event will take place at Lone Star Live, formerly known as Whiskey & Smoke.

Lewisville’s Rockin’ St. Paddy’s Texas Style

Reverend Horton Heat will be the featured artist for the free event put on by the city, which will be put on Saturday from 1-9:30 p.m. at Wayne Ferguson Plaza at 150 W. Church Street.

According to the city, the event also celebrates Texas Independence Day by blending traditional Irish music with Texas country and tributes. It will also include carnival-type activities for kids, along with food and beverage concessions.

Beyond the Pale will kick things off at 1 p.m. on the City Hall stage. Additional musical acts and performance groups include Rathmore, Beyond the Pale, Texanadian, Scott Strickland and River Driver.

Reverend Horton Heat will take the Wayne Ferguson Plaza stage at 8 p.m.

The band is a psychobilly trio from Dallas that plays rock and roll with influences from 1950s country music, surf, punk, big band, swing and rockabilly. They started on the Deep Ellum music scene and rose to fame in the 1990s.

Free parking for the event will be available at Lewisville City Hall and in nearby public parking lots including the former Visitor Information Center at 247 W. Main Street, Lewisville Grand Theater at 100 N. Charles Street and other on-street parking.

Northlake

A St. Paddy’s Day celebration will take place at Hilltop Truck Yard in Northlake on Saturday starting at 5 p.m.

Some activities include Leprechaun Wrestling, face painting and a kids play area.

The event will also have food and drinks, including 12 taco trucks, a candy truck, a full bar and green beer.

Grapevine

The City of Grapevine will put on multiple St. Patrick’s Day events and celebrations, including making whiskey or beer glasses though a glassblowing class, beer tasting, live music and a car show featuring a corgi parade.

For more information on all the events going on in Grapevine over the St. Paddy’s Day weekend, click here.