Lakeside Village lots included in $731M land purchase by California-based homebuilder

More than a thousand home lots across North Texas are now owned or being contracted to a California-based homebuilder as part of a $731 million deal, including a community at Lakeside Village in Flower Mound.

The Villas at Lakeside Village is one of many communities that Homebound Technologies Inc. has purchased or entered into a contract for as part of its expansion into the Dallas-Fort Worth housing market.

According to the Dallas Business Journal, Homebound plans to build 44 homes ranging from 2,700 to 3,700 square feet at prices starting at $1.79 million. The lots are located along Lakeside Parkway and Lakeside Village Blvd.

Homebound is a tech-driven company that was started in 2018 following the Tubbs Fire that tore through Northern California in 2017.

It aimed to create a better way to rebuild communities after natural disasters, but since claims it has created “a better solution for custom homebuilding anywhere.”

According to Homebound’s website, the builder leverages modern technology to make building a custom home simpler, more transparent and human.

The company claims it uses artificial intelligence to make building and planning homes efficient and cheaper.

According to the Business Journal, Homebound’s Texas Regional President Charlie Coleman listed highly-rated schools, low crime and great access to employment corridors, DFW Airport and Lake Grapevine as clientele interests.

The community of million-dollar homes offered by Homebound plans to offer a pool deck and spa with views of Lake Grapevine, gym facilities and walking trails.

Lakeside Village is a 160-acre mixed-use development at the southern gate of Flower Mound near Lake Grapevine.

It includes shops, restaurants, office space, hotels and luxury apartments, condos and custom homes.

In February 2025, Lakeside Village broke ground on the development’s underground parking garage that allows residents and guests to park without obstructing the lakeside view.

Another project through Lakeside DFW, Lakeside East, was given the green light from the Town of Flower Mound in October 2025.

It is located down the street from Lakeside Village and the land that was recently purchased by Homebound. Lakeside East plans to offer a hotel, office space, upscale retail and townhomes.