Lakeside East gets green light from Flower Mound Town Council

After more than six months of revising and redesigning, the Lakeside East development will move forward after the Flower Mound Town Council unanimously approved the plan Monday evening.

Developer Realty Capital, represented by Jimmy Archie, has been working with town staff and the developer to create something special for Flower Mound and its residents.

When Archie went before Flower Mound’s Planning and Zoning commission in March 2025, his plan for a walkable concept with upscale retail, office space, a hotel and apartment complexes at the corner of Spinks Road and FM 2499 was recommended denial by a vote of 4-2.

Six months later, Archie went before council with a revised plan that still featured a hotel, office space and upscale retail within walking distance, but replaced apartment units with townhomes.

That ability to provide ownership opportunities for Flower Mound residents was enough to push the Lakeside Village vision across the finish line.

“I was against apartments, but I was even more against [commercial 2] zoning,” said councilwoman Janvier Werner. “So, I do appreciate the opportunity for ownership. I think this is a big improvement and I also appreciate all the work to satisfy our concerns.”

Archie said he is excited to make Lakeside Parkway and FM 2499 one of the most iconic intersections in Dallas-Fort Worth.

“When Lakeside East is complete, it is going to show how intentionally planned and architecturally consistent it is,” he said. “It establishes a front door to the town that demonstrates quality, well-planned development.”

When the property was bought by Realty Capital in 2022, the area was zoned ‘commercial 2,’ which includes fast food restaurants, gas stations and auto repair shops.

One of the biggest concerns with Lakeside East’s original plan was density and traffic.

According to councilman Brian Taylor, the town’s traffic engineer said Lakeside East’s plan would bring in less traffic than the original zoning.

With that in mind, he gave the revised plan his support.

“I think this is going to be phenomenal for the area,” said Taylor. “I share the excitement and I think it’s going to be a wonderful addition.”

As far as the density concern, the change from apartments to townhomes reduced the amount of units to 132, which was enough to appease Deputy Mayor Pro-Tem Adam Schiestel.

“He is still getting a quality residential component,” he said. “It’s a great outcome – it’s not perfect, but it’s a really good compromise and Jimmy is a great partner. He’s probably the only one I would trust with a project like this.”

The compromise was a long time coming and it’s a relief for council, Archie and the development team that this project has made the cut.

“I don’t think people realize the hours and hours everyone on this council has spent looking at this and the time Jimmy has put in to make these revisions,” said Mayor Cheryl Moore. “It’s not going to make everyone happy, but he got some ownership over there and he’s getting the best business over there.”

Mayor Pro-Tem Ann Martin gave her praise for Archie and his team for their resilience.

“When you say you’re going to do something, you do it,” she said. “I always feel like if there is ever a challenge put in front of you, you’re going to figure out how to do it. So, if you can’t do it, no one can. I appreciate your tremendous efforts in making Flower Mound the best we can be.”

Along with the major buildings, Lakeside East will have a nature trail park, arts plaza, entertainment plaza and an activities plaza. According to Archie, it will be a complementary concept to what Lakeside has already built across the street.

Flower Mound resident Clayton Flurry lives ⅛ of a mile from the location. He knows how long the process has been for Archie, but also knows how much the new development will impact Flower Mound for the better.

“Jimmy and team, thanks for having the patience of Job,” said Flurry. “As residents and neighbors, we support this, we truly do.”

He also owns Flurry’s Market, which has locations in Lakeside and about two miles north of where Lakeside East will be built.

“As a business owner, one of which is in Lakeside, we talk to people daily and the support is real for this development,” said Flurry. “I know it’s not for everybody, but I live and breathe this area every day and I believe, without a shadow of a doubt, people in this area will support this. If we can get more Lakeside in this town, it’s a win.”

The developer and the town will still have to work out some specifics in the plan through its last stages of development, but the overall vision is officially in the works.