Foodie Friday: Flurry’s Market + Provisions

For months the Flower Mound community has been abuzz with excitement, eagerly anticipating the opening of what promised to be an amazing new concept for residents to enjoy – a meat and seafood market that’s also a bistro that’s also a gift shop, and all with a little bit of Cajun flair.

Well, Foodies, we are happy to report that Flurry’s Market + Provisions has delivered on every promise they made – and then some! It truly is so much more than just a meat shop or just a market – in the month that it’s been open, it’s become a true community gathering place where you can come in, enjoy a meal, or meet some neighbors while you’re shopping around.

And because there is so much to look at and take in when you visit Flurry’s, they have employed some of the best of the best experts to help you navigate everything from their fresh-daily seafood display to their gift selection.

I don’t know about you, but I love to eat seafood. However, when it comes to purchasing some to prepare on my own, I tend to get a little lost. That’s why Flurry’s has hired expert fishmonger, Dan Walker, to help you find the perfect fish for you. And when it comes to all of their other delicious market selections, you can always ask Market Manager, Josh LaBoyteaux, for help.

You’ll also usually see Owners Clayton and Katie Flurry around the store and they’re always a great resource as well!

In addition to all of the amazing products you can purchase to take home with you, Flurry’s also has a fantastic bistro menu created by Chef William Keller full of amazing dishes with a little bit of Cajun influence.

Before I go any further, I have to give a shoutout to Clayton and Katie’s son Jack for some of the most amazing macaroni and cheese I have ever tasted. Jack’s Mac was created with lots of thought and care, sampling endless pasta shells before Clayton felt they had found the best one. It’s made completely to-order and is the perfect balance of cheesy creaminess. You have to try some.

Some of their other most popular bistro dishes include the Mini Meat Pies, Cajun Bronzed Wings, Prime Steak Salad, Flurry’s Burger, and their Truffle Fries.

There’s no shortage of incredible things to explore and try at Flurry’s Market + Provisions, so the next time you need to grab some quality meats or seafood, or you’re looking for a host/teacher/birthday gift, visit Flurry’s and we’re sure they’ve got what you need!

*Flurry’s Market + Provisions is located at 2608 Long Prairie Road, Flower Mound, Texas 75022.