Traffic shift coming to Hwy 114 in Roanoke

Drivers can expect a new traffic pattern on Hwy 114 in Roanoke next week.

Weather permitting, there will be lane closures and shifts on all lanes of eastbound Hwy 114 between Byron Nelson Boulevard (Hwy 114 Bus) and Hwy 377 from 9 p.m. Monday, May 6 to 5 a.m. Tuesday, May 7 as part of an ongoing improvement project, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Transportation.

After 5 a.m. Tuesday, Hwy 114 lanes will be in a new configuration and drivers should use caution and expect delays as traffic adjusts.

This work is part of the ongoing $99 million Hwy 114 improvement project awarded to Mario Sinacola & Sons Excavating Inc. The project is anticipated for overall completion in June 2026, weather permitting.