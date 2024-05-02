Canyon Falls Park to open this month

The town of Flower Mound announced Thursday that the long-awaited new Canyon Falls Park will open later this month.

The town said contractor problems caused some delays for the park, located at 6425 Stonecrest Road.

“After performance issues with the original contractor significantly delayed the project, the town has been working with multiple new contractors to finish the park as quickly as possible,” the town said in a statement.

The 10.5-acre park will feature a shaded splash pad, a nature-themed playground, a full-sized basketball court, fitness equipment, trails, a reservable pavilion, parking and restrooms, according to a town news release.

The official opening date will be announced later this month, and the town will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the park on June 8 from 10 a.m. to noon.