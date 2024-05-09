Thursday, May 9, 2024
The Arts: Celebrate Mom With Culture

By Elizabeth Brannon

Want to do something special for your mom in May? Mother’s Day can be celebrated for more than just one day, thanks to special art offerings in the Flower Mound area this month.

The Flower Mound Arts Festival at Heritage Park is Saturday, May 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. This free, one-day-only event is now in its 4th year. Attendees can enjoy live performances, shop local art vendors, create art, snack on tasty bites from food trucks, and immerse themselves in creativity and entertainment! As in the past, a popular part of the festival includes art work from the LISD students on display. Food trucks will offer BBQ, pizza and Kona Ice. The Community Stage will feature performances from the Rojas School of Music, Turning Point Dance Studio, Bach to Rock, and Kirti Petal and the Dancing Divas Children’s Group. At the Pavilion in Heritage Park, Lorena Leigh will perform her Indie Pop music and the Stockton Helbing Jazz Quintet will entertain. This year, the festival will once again include a community art project. Dubbed “The Door Project,” the installation will feature four doors each designed by a different local artist. The artists include Beth Dilley, Rebecca J. Jones, Anna Mikhaela Reyes, and Steve Falkenburg. The back of the doors will be left blank to allow festivalgoers to contribute their own designs. Flower Mound is excited to complete another community art project that will celebrate the artists’ work and connect the community in a collaborative experience. The Arts Festival wouldn’t be possible without the support of local sponsors, including Lowe’s, CoServ, Pella Windows & Doors, Flower Mound New Century Lions Club, Hawaii Fluid Art, Renewal by Anderson, Ivybrook Academy and Art House.

Studio B Performing Arts Center is offering a great evening for mom and kids to celebrate musical theater on Mother’s Day Weekend. On Friday & Saturday, May 10 & 11 at 7:30 p.m., “Broadway Beat” will present musical highlights from more than 100 years of Broadway, including hits from “Hairspray,” “The Music Man,” “The King and I,” “Wicked,” “Rent,” “Grease,” and a medley of favorites from George M. Cohan. Since 1999, the mission of Studio B has been to encourage participation and appreciation of theatre, music, and the arts overall. Tickets are available studiobtheater.com/productions.

Plan to attend one or all of these events to celebrate the arts and your mom at the same time.

Elizabeth Brannon serves on the Flower Mound Cultural Arts Commission.

