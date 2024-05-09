Argyle ISD extends superintendent’s contract

During Wednesday’s Argyle ISD Special Board Meeting, the Board of Trustees approved a contract extension for Superintendent Dr. Courtney Carpenter.

Carpenter, who is in her first year at Argyle ISD, agreed to an extension through 2029. The contract extension begins July 1, 2024, according to an AISD news release.

“We are excited to announce we have secured Dr. Carpenter’s future in Argyle ISD through at least 2029 with a contract extension,” School Board President Sam Slaton said. “Dr. Carpenter is a highly sought-after Superintendent who is making a tremendous impact with her visionary leadership, strategic planning, community engagement and communication. She has been fully committed to this district and it was important to this Board to make a commitment to secure her as the leader of this district.”