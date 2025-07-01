Chuy’s Tex-Mex restaurant is coming to Argyle

A Chuy’s Tex-Mex restaurant has plans to go in on the far west side of Argyle.

The project doesn’t have a specific address, yet, but will be located at Harvest Town Center, which is in the northwest corner of I-35W and FM 407, near a McDonald’s and Chick-Fil-a.

Construction on the 5,426-square-foot building is supposed to start in September and be completed in August 2026.

It will be southern Denton County’s first Chuy’s location. There is one in Denton proper at I-35E and Wind River Lane.

Chuy’s Tex-Mex has many other locations across the DFW Metroplex and was recently acquired by Darden Restaurants.

The restaurant conglomerate also owns restaurants like Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Yard House, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Eddie V’s and Bahama Breeze.

According to the Chuy’s website, the company tries to make each restaurant “unique to the community that it serves.”