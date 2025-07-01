Flower Mound PD respond to “swatting” call on Morriss Road

Flower Mound police responded to an incident Tuesday morning that ended up being a fake call.

Around 10:30 a.m., dispatch received a call from an individual stating he had a knife and was planning to hurt people at a location in the 6000 block of Morriss Road.

Officers arrived at the location, an office park, and set up a perimeter while simultaneously speaking to the caller and advising individuals inside the building to shelter in place.

The department’s communications team pinged the location of the caller and determined the call was coming from an address on the other side of town.

Police continued to speak to the individual and found many discrepancies between what he was saying and the information the police had.

Officials then entered the business and cleared it.

The department is considering the incident a “swatting” call, where an individuals calls in a fake situation, often as a prank, drawing out the police to a certain location.

According to officials, the suspect was not located and the situation continues to be under investigation.