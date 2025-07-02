Flower Mound, Argyle finish top 3 in UIL Lone Star Cup

A few local high schools landed in the top of UIL’s Lone Star Cup rankings, including Flower Mound and Argyle finishing in third place.

Since the 1997-98 school year, the UIL has put together rankings based on overall team achievement in a variety of sanctioned academic, athletic and music championships.

In conference 6A, Flower Mound finished in third place with 85 points, behind only Southlake Carroll (102 points) and Austin Vandegrift (122 points).

Denton Guyer and Marcus tied for 19th place with 56 points.

Flower Mound improved its position from last year when the Jags finished in sixth place with 81 points. Neither Guyer nor Marcus were ranked in the top 25 last year.

In conference 5A, Argyle tied for third with Cedar Park. They both scored 93 points.

It is the first time in more than a decade that Argyle hasn’t taken first place.

They were behind Frisco Wakeland (95 points) and Aledo (104 points), which won its second Lone Star Cup. Aledo won the inaugural Lone Star Cup in 1997-98 in conference 3A.

Argyle improved its position from last year when the Eagles finished tied for eight place with Amarillo (72 points).

In 2023, Argyle was crowned the champion of the UIL Lone Star Cup for the 11th straight year with 91 points. It was the Eagles’ first in 5A.

Winning schools from each conference classification earn a $1,000 scholarship and receive the UIL Lone Star Cup trophy.

For a full list of standings, visit the UIL’s webpage with the Lone Star Cup standings.