Argyle wins 11th straight Lone Star Cup, first in 5A

Argyle High School on Friday was officially crowned the UIL Lone Star Cup champions in its first year competing in Class 5A.

The Argyle Eagles have now won 13 Lone Star Cups, including 11 straight years, a state record. The school tied Highland Park for the most titles in state history in any classification. It’s the first time a school has won the award in its first year in a higher classification, according to a district news release.

“This is a huge honor and accomplishment for Argyle High School,” Argyle ISD Superintendent Dr. Telena Wright said. “Talented students, supportive parents, and dedicated coaches and directors have made this achievement possible. AHS students are proud to participate and contribute points to the winning of the Cup. Fine Arts, UIL Academic team, Band, Cheer, and Athletics have all contributed to the accumulation of points. It is very exciting to see the enthusiasm and pride generated by the students and coaches.”

The Lone Star Cup recognizes the most successful high schools in all six classifications based on overall team competition results in academics, athletics and fine arts. Points are awarded for: Team Tennis, Cross Country, Marching Band, Military Marching Band, Volleyball, Robotics BEST, Football, Congress, Spirit, Swimming & Diving, Wrestling, Mariachi, Film, Basketball, Robotics FIRST, Soccer, Academics, One-Act Play, Theatrical Design, Track & Field, Golf, Tennis, Softball and Baseball.

The Eagles produced 96 overall points and finished five points ahead of Lucas Lovejoy, which finished second. Argyle earned state championships in UIL Academics and UIL Film. The Eagle baseball team finished as the state runner-up, football was a state semifinalist and the Eagle golf team finished fifth at state. The Argyle Marching Band also earned 14 points for winning the state championship in the 2021-2022 school year. Marching Band points are counted in consecutive years to account for non-competition years.

“Being the Lone Star Cup Champion is the goal of Argyle High School every year because the Cup stands for excellence,” Argyle High School Principal John King said. “This award is the culmination of hours and hours of hard work and dedication, and I could not be more proud of our students, teachers, coaches, and directors for winning the Lone Star Cup during our very first year in Class 5A.”

Each winning school is presented a trophy and a $1,000 scholarship. The trophy presentation will take place during the fall of 2023 at an Eagle football game, according to the Argyle ISD news release.