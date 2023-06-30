Friday, June 30, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Schools
Southern Denton County Schools

Argyle wins 11th straight Lone Star Cup, first in 5A

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
1
Argyle High School was officially awarded its 12th overall and record 10th consecutive UIL Lone Star Cup on Oct. 21, 2022 at Eagle Stadium. (Photo by Steve Wohnoutka)

Argyle High School on Friday was officially crowned the UIL Lone Star Cup champions in its first year competing in Class 5A.

The Argyle Eagles have now won 13 Lone Star Cups, including 11 straight years, a state record. The school tied Highland Park for the most titles in state history in any classification. It’s the first time a school has won the award in its first year in a higher classification, according to a district news release.

“This is a huge honor and accomplishment for Argyle High School,” Argyle ISD Superintendent Dr. Telena Wright said. “Talented students, supportive parents, and dedicated coaches and directors have made this achievement possible. AHS students are proud to participate and contribute points to the winning of the Cup. Fine Arts, UIL Academic team, Band, Cheer, and Athletics have all contributed to the accumulation of points. It is very exciting to see the enthusiasm and pride generated by the students and coaches.”

The Lone Star Cup recognizes the most successful high schools in all six classifications based on overall team competition results in academics, athletics and fine arts. Points are awarded for: Team Tennis, Cross Country, Marching Band, Military Marching Band, Volleyball, Robotics BEST, Football, Congress, Spirit, Swimming & Diving, Wrestling, Mariachi, Film, Basketball, Robotics FIRST, Soccer, Academics, One-Act Play, Theatrical Design, Track & Field, Golf, Tennis, Softball and Baseball.

The Eagles produced 96 overall points and finished five points ahead of Lucas Lovejoy, which finished second. Argyle earned state championships in UIL Academics and UIL Film. The Eagle baseball team finished as the state runner-up, football was a state semifinalist and the Eagle golf team finished fifth at state. The Argyle Marching Band also earned 14 points for winning the state championship in the 2021-2022 school year. Marching Band points are counted in consecutive years to account for non-competition years.

“Being the Lone Star Cup Champion is the goal of Argyle High School every year because the Cup stands for excellence,” Argyle High School Principal John King said. “This award is the culmination of hours and hours of hard work and dedication, and I could not be more proud of our students, teachers, coaches, and directors for winning the Lone Star Cup during our very first year in Class 5A.”

Each winning school is presented a trophy and a $1,000 scholarship. The trophy presentation will take place during the fall of 2023 at an Eagle football game, according to the Argyle ISD news release.

Previous articleDrones, not fireworks, to take to Denton’s skies for holiday
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.