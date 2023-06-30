AgriLife: Denton County 4-H members head to Texas 4-H Roundup

By Texas A&M AgriLife Extension – Denton County

4-H members from Denton County 4-H participated at Texas 4-H Roundup in Bryan/College Station, Texas, June 5-8. Texas 4-H Roundup, the pinnacle event for all of Texas 4-H, welcomed around 1,300 senior level, or high school aged, youth to compete in approximately 50 diverse competitions throughout the week. The contests included both qualifying events, where 4-H members qualified at their county and district contests to compete at the state level, and invitational events. Additionally, the Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation awarded just under $2.7 million in scholarships to 227 youth.

4-H is America’s largest youth development organization, empowering nearly six million young people with the skills to lead for a lifetime. 4-H is a community of young people across America who are learning leadership, citizenship, and life skills. The mission of Texas 4-H is to provide meaningful opportunities for all youth to have fun, learn, explore, and discover. While participating in 4-H, young people make new friends, develop new skills, become leaders, and form positive attitudes helping them to be capable, responsible, and compassionate members of society. Texas 4-H, as part of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, also stands to, through the application of science-based knowledge, create high-quality, relevant continuing education that encourages lasting and effective change.

The Denton County 4-H program is proud of the following youth for their participation and success at Texas 4-H Roundup:

Livestock Judging Team – Bryce Borchardt, Brittlee Brock, Grace Real, and Stockton James. Their team received 8th place in the State Contest.

Horse Quiz Bowl Team – Ava Larson, Honor Schwandt, Saylor Schwandt, and Trent Freels.

Hippology Team – Ava Larson, Faith Shelton, Lauren Fletcher, and Trent Freels

Additionally, Grace Real and Bryce Borchardt were awarded scholarships from the Texas 4-H Foundation. Grace received $25,000 and Bryce received $8,000.

“The first week in June is always a great time to come together to celebrate Texas 4-H – our members and volunteers. Texas 4-H Council chose Define as this year’s theme, as they thought about what the program meant to them and what it could mean for younger 4-H’ers,” Dr. Montza Williams, Texas 4-H Youth Development Program Director said. “Members have the opportunity to define their goals, achievements, friendships, and memories as they process through every level of the program. We trust the week of competitions and educational opportunities created defining moments for our members as they pushed themselves to be their best and grow by expanding their boundaries.”