Friday, June 30, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Life
Southern Denton County Life

AgriLife: Denton County 4-H members head to Texas 4-H Roundup

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
2

By Texas A&M AgriLife Extension – Denton County

4-H members from Denton County 4-H participated at Texas 4-H Roundup in Bryan/College Station, Texas, June 5-8. Texas 4-H Roundup, the pinnacle event for all of Texas 4-H, welcomed around 1,300 senior level, or high school aged, youth to compete in approximately 50 diverse competitions throughout the week. The contests included both qualifying events, where 4-H members qualified at their county and district contests to compete at the state level, and invitational events. Additionally, the Texas 4-H Youth Development Foundation awarded just under $2.7 million in scholarships to 227 youth.

4-H is America’s largest youth development organization, empowering nearly six million young people with the skills to lead for a lifetime. 4-H is a community of young people across America who are learning leadership, citizenship, and life skills. The mission of Texas 4-H is to provide meaningful opportunities for all youth to have fun, learn, explore, and discover. While participating in 4-H, young people make new friends, develop new skills, become leaders, and form positive attitudes helping them to be capable, responsible, and compassionate members of society. Texas 4-H, as part of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, also stands to, through the application of science-based knowledge, create high-quality, relevant continuing education that encourages lasting and effective change.

The Denton County 4-H program is proud of the following youth for their participation and success at Texas 4-H Roundup:

Livestock Judging Team – Bryce Borchardt, Brittlee Brock, Grace Real, and Stockton James. Their team received 8th place in the State Contest.

Horse Quiz Bowl Team – Ava Larson, Honor Schwandt, Saylor Schwandt, and Trent Freels.

Hippology Team – Ava Larson, Faith Shelton, Lauren Fletcher, and Trent Freels

Additionally, Grace Real and Bryce Borchardt were awarded scholarships from the Texas 4-H Foundation. Grace received $25,000 and Bryce received $8,000.

“The first week in June is always a great time to come together to celebrate Texas 4-H – our members and volunteers. Texas 4-H Council chose Define as this year’s theme, as they thought about what the program meant to them and what it could mean for younger 4-H’ers,” Dr. Montza Williams, Texas 4-H Youth Development Program Director said. “Members have the opportunity to define their goals, achievements, friendships, and memories as they process through every level of the program. We trust the week of competitions and educational opportunities created defining moments for our members as they pushed themselves to be their best and grow by expanding their boundaries.”

Previous articleArgyle wins 11th straight Lone Star Cup, first in 5A
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.