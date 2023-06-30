Thimesch: Protecting children from dangers lurking online, and more

When school-aged children are home for summer vacation, parents have to shift their thinking. Bedtimes are later, the fridge seems to empty faster, and the sunscreen never seems to be where you last had it! But keeping kiddos occupied safely becomes a much bigger priority as well. Supervised summer camps and activities are a good way to keep their minds engaged and bodies active, but usually that’s not a full-time solution. With the record-breaking heat we are experiencing, it can be tempting to allow more screen time; everyone stays cool and quiet out of the sun, and they can game or chat with friends.

Unfortunately, the dangers that await our children online are far more insidious than sunburn or dehydration. While studying up on House Bill 18 by Rep. Shelby Slawson, I was shocked to learn how little true protection is provided for our children online. Social media platforms pay lip service to installing parental controls, but do very little to enforce them. Our kids are exposed daily – not just to destructive or inappropriate content, but to algorithms that serve up content designed to gather data on them and get them addicted to harmful media accounts.

What I found led me to co-author HB 18, the Securing Children Online through Parental Empowerment (or SCOPE) Act. Parents obviously retain the responsibility and right to ultimately decide what their children see and hear online, but we also must be able to trust the integrity and accountability of these advertisers, app platforms, and technical providers (some of whom sometimes have 24-7 access to our kids via apps on their devices).

Over the last 20 years, suicide rates are up 52.2% among youth aged 10-24, according to the CDC; this is an unacceptable epidemic. We have to close the channels that can expose our young people to self-harm, eating disorders, drug abuse, child sex trafficking, and other evils. It’s important to me to be part of a solution that keeps our children safe when they are online. HB 18 creates more controls and guardrails, to force digital service providers to work harder to keep minors safe and protect them from harmful material. I also was pleased to work with Rep. Giovanni Capriglione on a comprehensive data privacy bill that is one of the most consumer-friendly in the nation, which I’ll share more on in a future article.

Last week, I announced my re-election campaign for House District 65. It’s hard to believe it has already been two years, but with the end of the 88th regular session of the Texas Legislature, it is time to look ahead to my intention to keep working for the people of Denton County. Please visit my website to learn more, at www.KrondaForTexas.com, as well as to learn about a scholarship opportunity for those considering a military career after college.