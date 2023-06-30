Friday, June 30, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Voices
Southern Denton County Voices

Thimesch: Protecting children from dangers lurking online, and more

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
1
Kronda Thimesch, State Rep. District 65

When school-aged children are home for summer vacation, parents have to shift their thinking. Bedtimes are later, the fridge seems to empty faster, and the sunscreen never seems to be where you last had it! But keeping kiddos occupied safely becomes a much bigger priority as well. Supervised summer camps and activities are a good way to keep their minds engaged and bodies active, but usually that’s not a full-time solution. With the record-breaking heat we are experiencing, it can be tempting to allow more screen time; everyone stays cool and quiet out of the sun, and they can game or chat with friends.

Unfortunately, the dangers that await our children online are far more insidious than sunburn or dehydration. While studying up on House Bill 18 by Rep. Shelby Slawson, I was shocked to learn how little true protection is provided for our children online. Social media platforms pay lip service to installing parental controls, but do very little to enforce them. Our kids are exposed daily – not just to destructive or inappropriate content, but to algorithms that serve up content designed to gather data on them and get them addicted to harmful media accounts.

What I found led me to co-author HB 18, the Securing Children Online through Parental Empowerment (or SCOPE) Act. Parents obviously retain the responsibility and right to ultimately decide what their children see and hear online, but we also must be able to trust the integrity and accountability of these advertisers, app platforms, and technical providers (some of whom sometimes have 24-7 access to our kids via apps on their devices).

Over the last 20 years, suicide rates are up 52.2% among youth aged 10-24, according to the CDC; this is an unacceptable epidemic. We have to close the channels that can expose our young people to self-harm, eating disorders, drug abuse, child sex trafficking, and other evils. It’s important to me to be part of a solution that keeps our children safe when they are online. HB 18 creates more controls and guardrails, to force digital service providers to work harder to keep minors safe and protect them from harmful material. I also was pleased to work with Rep. Giovanni Capriglione on a comprehensive data privacy bill that is one of the most consumer-friendly in the nation, which I’ll share more on in a future article.

Last week, I announced my re-election campaign for House District 65. It’s hard to believe it has already been two years, but with the end of the 88th regular session of the Texas Legislature, it is time to look ahead to my intention to keep working for the people of Denton County. Please visit my website to learn more, at www.KrondaForTexas.com, as well as to learn about a scholarship opportunity for those considering a military career after college.

Previous articleAgriLife: Denton County 4-H members head to Texas 4-H Roundup
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.