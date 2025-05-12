Flower Mound police warn parents about risky “Senior Assassin” game among teens

The Flower Mound Police Department is urging parents to speak with their teens about a trending game called “Senior Assassin” that, while intended to be harmless fun, has led to dangerous behavior and, in at least one recent case, tragic consequences.

In a message posted to social media, police alerted parents to the risks associated with the popular game in which high school students “eliminate” each other using water guns or other toy weapons as part of an organized competition. The concern arises from the unsafe actions some participants take while playing.

“Some of the decisions our young people are making while playing are putting themselves in harm’s way,” the department stated, referencing a recent incident in North Texas where a high school senior was critically injured during a game. The student is currently on life support after an accident that occurred while attempting to avoid being “assassinated.”

The game, often played by seniors near the end of the school year, typically involves tracking down assigned targets and “tagging” them. However, police say that players may engage in unsafe driving, trespassing, or other reckless behavior to avoid being caught.

Flower Mound authorities are asking parents to stay informed, talk to their teens about safe conduct, and emphasize that no game is worth risking serious injury or worse.