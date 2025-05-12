Turn your gold jewelry into cash at Argyle event as gold prices soar

For some, it’s an emergency need to pay bills; for others it’s just nice to have the cash to put in their bank accounts.

As the price of gold hits new heights, an opportunity has emerged for anyone who stashed away Aunt Betty’s estate jewelry, or has their own unworn gold pieces (wedding ring from two marriages ago? broken gold necklace? 1910 family heirloom?).

“It’s piquing the interest of so many of our neighbors — regular people, not necessarily investors — who would like to cash in their gold items for a good price,” said Lynn Seeden, CEO of the Argyle Business Association and owner of Seeden Photography.

This is why Seeden asked master jeweler David Truong, who is a member of the Argyle Business Association, to host a local gold and jewelry cash-in event in Argyle next week.

“I know, for instance, many local senior citizens who have accumulated years of small jewelry pieces, or maybe even Krugerrands and coins, and could sure use this time to cash that in and put money back in their bank accounts,” Seeden said.

Another usual market audience are adults whose loved ones have passed along their estates of jewelry, Seeden said.

“It is often just regular people who remember they still have those couple of old gold rings or broken gold earring and would like to cash those in to pay a bill.”

The Argyle Jewelry and Gold Buying Event will be held at the Argyle Business Association office, 306 US-HWY 377 North, Suite J, Argyle, TX 76226. The office is off the same parking lot as PointBank Argyle.

Dates: Wednesday through Saturday, May 21-24. The event hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Appointments are available every 30 minutes. Walk-ins are also welcome, but you may have to sit and have a cup of coffee while waiting for the next opening.

How the event works: Jeweler David Truong of Mimi’s Jewelry will go over each piece you bring in, give you a professional assessment — including whether your piece is real or faux — and if there is value, he will make you an offer. If you choose to accept the offer, he will write you a check right there in exchange for the item. All payments will be by check; no cash will be exchanged.

Troung will not be selling any jewelry at the event; only purchasing from the attendees. The event is sponsored by the Argyle Business Association, and will also serve as a fundraiser for student business scholarships and local seniors meals.

For walk-ins, arrive during event hours (but don’t arrive too late in the day).

To book an appointment, click below, or go to www.ArgyleBiz.com or call (714) 932-1958.

For more information: (714) 932-1958 or [email protected]

Appointments: book.usesession.com/s/y9OPK4JFHU

(Sponsored content)