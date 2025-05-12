Denton County declares May 2025 Mental Health Awareness month

Denton County Commissioner’s Court proclaimed May 2025 to be Mental Health Awareness Month to address the complex mental health needs of children and families in the county.

The court also proclaimed May 8 to be Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day.

“Although we’re observing one month and one day, it should be everyday and every month, we know it,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “It calls upon all of us to be a part of this challenge to look for signs of people needing help.”

The proclamation said addressing mental health needs of the community is fundamental to the future of Denton County.

It cited records that show that 29 percent of children have been diagnosed with a mental health condition and 48 percent of parents have experienced difficulty accessing necessary mental health treatment.

“There is a strong body of research that supports the civic that all Americans could use to better handle challenges and protect their overall health and well-being,” said Eads during the proclamation.”

Denton County Commissioner Edmondson’s newsletter provided a couple of groups that serve the community regarding mental health.

United Way of Denton County and Cook Children’s Center for Community Health both have community partnerships and prevention-based approaches that serve children and adolescents by addressing their mental health needs and those of their families.

“We’re grateful for this proclamation and for helping us bring awareness to mental health issues,” said Emily Russell, a program coordinator in the Cook Children’s Health Care system. “It helps educate about resources available in our community.”

For more urgent matters, call the Denton County Crisis Hotline at 1-800-762-0157 or the National Suicide and Crisis hotline at 988, which is available 24 hours per day in English and Spanish.