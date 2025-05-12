Senior Talk DFW: Scammers are blooming this spring — protect yourself and your finances

May, spring and scammer season is here!

According to the Federal Trade Commission, Americans reported losing a staggering $12.5 billion to fraud in 2024—a 25% increase from the previous year. Despite the number of fraud reports remaining steady at 2.6 million, the percentage of victims who lost money rose from 27% in 2023 to 38% in 2024.

Text Message Scams: Consumers reported $470 million in losses due to scams initiated via text messages, more than five times the amount reported in 2020.

Have you received a text from NTTA about you owing monies on your toll tag? I have received (and deleted) many.

If someone is saying you owe money, do not click on whatever they send you. Go to a different browser on your computer or phone and login to your account as you normally do. Verify to see if you really do have any balance due.

With open enrollment for Medicare behind us you may still get requests for quotes or claims that you need additional coverages. Always consult a professional you’ve dealt with before and trust to verify any information requests sent to you.

Email scams are still prevalent. Before clicking on ANYTHING look carefully at the email address that sent it. Watch for what comes after the @. Example: [email protected] versus [email protected]. If the email address looks funny or the grammar and/or spelling are off it’s probably a scam.

Calls from the IRS, your credit card company or anyone else asking you to give them your Social Security number is a scam. None of these agencies or companies will ask you for that information, they already have it. If someone persists or is aggressive on the phone, hang up! That’s your best defense.

Always be vigilant. Monitor your bank accounts and credit cards online or review your statements received in the mail. Keep the phone numbers for your bank and credit card companies readily available.

If you suspect you’ve been targeted by a scam, report it to the FTC at IdentityTheft.gov or call 1-877-438-4338.

To learn more about Banking and Scams, how to spot them and how to avoid them, join us May 15 from 10-11:30 a.m. at National Title, 3360 Long Prairie Rd., Flower Mound. RSVP to SeniorTalkDFW.com. Or May 20 from 10-11:30 a.m. at Seeden Club, 306 US Hwy 377 N., Argyle. RSVP to SeniorTalkDFW-Argyle.com or call or text 469-616-0561.

Edwena Potter, Senior Home Coach, Certified Senior Housing Professional, Certified Probate Expert, Keller Williams Realty. You go love on your loved ones, let us handle the details.

