Motorcyclist injured after major crash in Flower Mound

A 26-year-old female was hospitalized after she was involved in a serious crash in Flower Mound Sunday evening.

The female was riding her motorcycle eastbound on FM 1171 Sunday evening when a silver SUV traveling southbound pulled out in front of her to turn onto Everett Drive around 4:35 p.m.

Flower Mound’s police and fire departments responded to the scene and blocked off all three eastbound lanes of the roadway.

According to a dispatch call, crews arrived to find the motorcyclist lying on the road, conscious and breathing, but with multiple broken bones.

Officials said the motorcyclist was not speeding at the time of the accident, and the driver of the SUV never saw the motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital and was released soon after.