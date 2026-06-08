Argyle ISD names new principals for Argyle High, Middle School

A pair of moves were made by Argyle ISD Monday evening, naming new principals at Argyle High School and Argyle Middle School.

The district announced that Dona Lumsden will be the new Argyle High School principal, and Coby Pelt will be promoted to principal of Argyle Middle School.

“Lumsden brings more than 20 years of experience in public education and a distinguished history of educational leadership, student achievement and campus excellence,” said Argyle ISD in a press release.

After serving as principal at Argyle Middle School and Hilltop Elementary since joining the district in 2018, Lumsden will now replace Shannon Knowles as the principal of Argyle High.

“Being chose to serve as the principal of Argyle High School is an honor,” said Lumsden. “I am deeply grateful for the experiences and relationships I have had across Argyle ISD with students, staff and families who have made my journey so special. I look forward to continuing that work in this new role as we build on the strong tradition of excellence at Argyle High School.”

Knowles will become the new principal of Flower Mound High School, Lewisville ISD announced at its regular board meeting Monday evening.

“We want to express our gratitude to Mrs. Knowles for her time at AHS and wish her all the best and continued success in her new position,” said Argyle ISD Superintendent Courtney Carpenter.

Before joining Argyle ISD, Lumsden spent 14 years with Lake Dallas ISD, where she served as a math teacher, math department head, academic advisor, lead counseling department advisor and assistant principal at Lake Dallas High School.

She was recognized as the Lake Dallas ISD Secondary Teacher of the Year for the 2009-2010 school year.

“Mrs. Lumsden has an unwavering commitment to students, staff and our families,” said Carpenter. “Her passion and joy in her leadership style are inspiring, and we are excited about the future of AHS under her leadership.”

Over at Argyle Middle School, another familiar face will move up to principal.

Pelt will be the new middle school principal after serving as assistant principal at the campus since 2022.

He was recently appointed to be the assistant principal at the new Scott Gibson Middle School, but will stay at Argyle Middle, replacing Lumsden as she moves to Argyle High.

“We are excited to welcome Mr. Pelt as the new principal of AMS,” said Carpenter. “He has a strong history of excellence in Argyle ISD as both a teacher and assistant principal and has a deep understanding of our culture, expectations and commitment to student success.”

Before serving as assistant principal at Argyle ISD, Pelt started as a student teacher at Argyle Middle and became a full-time teacher in 2016.

“I am deeply grateful an honored to have the opportunity to serve as the next principal of Argyle Middle School,” said Pelt. “Having been part of the AMS family for the past 10 years, I have developed a deep appreciation for the relationships and tradition of excellence that define this campus. I look forward to continuing to support our students and staff, partnering with families and serving this outstanding community as we work together to help every learner thrive.”

Argyle ISD made the leadership moves at district campuses as the district itself undergoes a leadership change.

The district is expected to appoint a new board member to the Board of Trustees at its meeting on Monday, June 15, after the sudden resignation of Place 7 seat holder Josh Westrom.

Argyle ISD is also aiming to change things up in the classroom, slowly reducing the district’s reliance on using tech to teach.